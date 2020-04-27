Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

By Nick Hardinges

Watch the government's daily briefing on coronavirus led by Health Secretary Matt Hancock - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Boris Johnson returned to Downing Street today and made his first public announcement since overcoming a personal battle with Covid-19.

In his speech, the prime minister said the UK is starting to "turn the tide" against coronavirus but there will be no changes to lockdown as we are in the moment of "maximum risk."

Elsewhere, GPs have been told to monitor children for possible signs of a new ‘coronavirus-related’ syndrome that may be emerging.

Doctors in north London received guidance that described “an apparent rise in the number of children of all ages presenting with a multi-system inflammatory state requiring intensive care across London and also in other regions of the UK."

