Watch again: PM answers questions over Dominic Cummings' lockdown breach

24 May 2020, 16:38 | Updated: 24 May 2020, 17:53

Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's press conference will be hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It comes amid increasing calls for senior adviser Dominic Cummings to resign over his alleged breach of lockdown rules.

The Labour Party has also called for answers and said "there cannot be one rule for Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser and another for the rest of us.

However, the government has defended Mr Cummings' actions, with Grant Shapps saying allegations that the senior aide made a second trip to Durham are "not true".

