Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

2 June 2020, 16:39

Matt Hancock will be holding the government's coronavirus press conference
Matt Hancock will be holding the government's coronavirus press conference.

By Kate Buck

Matt Hancock is due to lead the government's daily coronavirus briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's briefing is being led by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, and is due to start at 5pm.

