Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

22 April 2020, 16:35

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is to address the nation later
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Watch the government's daily public briefing on coronavirus - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The UK's coronavirus death toll rose to over 18,000 today while Parliament returned from recess for a virtual Prime Minister's Questions, also led by Mr Raad.

At yesterday's press conference, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the first stage of human trials for a Covid-19 vaccine would begin in the UK this week.

