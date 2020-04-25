Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

By Nick Hardinges

Watch the government's daily briefing on coronavirus led by Home Secretary Priti Patel - the feed will appear here once it begins.

It comes as the number of people to die in UK hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus smashed through the 20,000 mark today.

Earlier on Saturday, home testing kits ran out in less than half an hour this morning on the second day of the programme's launch.

Brits are also being urged to continue seeking urgent medical care when needed and not be put off by the coronavirus outbreak, as A&E figures dropped by 50 per cent this month.

Follow all the latest coronavirus updates using our live blog here