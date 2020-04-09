Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

9 April 2020, 15:56 | Updated: 9 April 2020, 16:45

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

At Wednesday's press conference, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £750 million bailout package for charities facing funding crises during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Boris Johnson's official spokesman said the prime minister "had a good night and continues to improve in intensive care."

He was said to still be in "good spirits", but Dominic Raab will continue to deputise for him.

Meanwhile, the UK could be facing a further three weeks under lockdown as ministers plan to urge the public not to break government guidance over the Easter weekend.

For all the latest coronavirus updates, you can follow our live blog here

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will deliver today's coronavirus briefing
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will deliver today's coronavirus briefing. Picture: PA

