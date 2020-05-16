Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

16 May 2020, 15:22 | Updated: 16 May 2020, 15:23

By Megan White

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Saturday's press conference will be hosted by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and Dr Jenny Harries.

It came as teaching unions insisted they are willing to work with the Government to begin re-opening schools in England after the two sides were urged to “stop squabbling.”

Elsewhere, people are being urged to "think carefully" before visiting national parks and beaches on the first weekend since coronavirus lockdown measures were partially eased in England.

Yesterday, scientific advisers warned the rate of infection for coronavirus in the UK has risen to between 0.7 and 1.0.

Follow our live updates below...

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Killer whales

Orcas swim alongside boat in Northern Ireland in rare and ‘stunning’ sighting
Mr Williamson said the measures were in line with other European countries

Education Secretary assures parents about sending children back to school amid union row
Coronavirus

People continue to flout Wales’ tougher lockdown rules

Harry Dunn

Dunn family calls for judge-led inquiry and accuses Government of ‘cover-up’
The latest figures also show that almost half of all deaths happened outside hospital

Coronavirus death toll rises by 468 bringing UK total to 34,466
Piers Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn’s brother among arrests at anti-lockdown protests