Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

By Megan White

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Saturday's press conference will be hosted by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and Dr Jenny Harries.

It came as teaching unions insisted they are willing to work with the Government to begin re-opening schools in England after the two sides were urged to “stop squabbling.”

Elsewhere, people are being urged to "think carefully" before visiting national parks and beaches on the first weekend since coronavirus lockdown measures were partially eased in England.

Yesterday, scientific advisers warned the rate of infection for coronavirus in the UK has risen to between 0.7 and 1.0.

Follow our live updates below...