Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

By Megan White

Matt Hancock is due to lead the government's daily coronavirus briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Earlier today, it was reported that the Prime Minister is considering making the current two-metre social distancing restriction smaller to allow schools in England to reopen fully.

Elsewhere, the chief of the NHS Test and Trace system said it is not yet "gold standard" as figures showed one third of coronavirus patients could not be contacted.

The Government also issued new travel advice to avoid the spread of coronavirus, including checking in all baggage instead of keeping items in the cabin.

Follow our live updates below...