Government strikes deal for 60 million doses of coronavirus vaccine

29 July 2020, 06:46 | Updated: 29 July 2020, 06:53

The Government has signed a deal with pharmaceutical giants GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Sanofi Pasteur for 60 million doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.
The Government has signed a deal with pharmaceutical giants GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Sanofi Pasteur for 60 million doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Downing Street has signed a deal for 60 million doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline.

This is the Government's fourth such arrangement after agreements with BioNTech/Pfizer, Valneva and AstraZeneca.

If the vaccine proves successful, the UK could begin to vaccinate priority groups, such as frontline health and social care workers and those at increased risk from coronavirus, as early as the first half of next year, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said.

Human clinical studies of the vaccine will begin in September followed by a phase 3 study in December.

The Government has now signed deals for four different types of potential coronavirus vaccines and a total of 250 million doses.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said: "Our scientists and researchers are racing to find a safe and effective vaccine at a speed and scale never seen before.

"While this progress is truly remarkable, the fact remains that there are no guarantees.

"In the meantime, it is important that we secure early access to a diverse range of promising vaccine candidates, like GSK and Sanofi, to increase our chances of finding one that works so we can protect the public and save lives."

