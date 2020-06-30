Government will change law to enforce local lockdown in Leicester

Leicester will go into local lockdown. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the Government will change the law to enforce the local lockdown in Leicester and he will use powers in the Coronavirus Act to do so, if he has to.

A local lockdown has been imposed on Leicester by the Health Secretary after a spike of coronavirus cases in the city.

It comes as the rest of England prepares to ease restrictions on pubs and restaurants from Saturday - and on the day Boris Johnson sets out a multi-billion pound plan for Britain to recover from the pandemic.

Mr Hancock told LBC the Government "will if we have to" impose travel restrictions in Leicester, but said they hoped people in the city would "do the right thing."

The Health Secretary said it was important people in the city follow the new social distancing rules, as they did across the country during the peak.

He said in order to control the virus "it requires sacrifices by everybody, we need to do that in Leicester now."

He told LBC the Coronavirus Act gave him the "legal powers" to "impose travel restrictions" and prevent people from breaking the new local lockdown.

"We will be bringing forward a legal change very shortly, in the next couple of days, because some of the measures that we've unfortunately had to take in Leicester will require legal underpinning," Mr Hancock told Sky News.

Mr Hancock said "in some cases" the lockdown would be enforced by the police, while legal changes would be made so non-essential retail is no longer open.

Matt Hancock tells @LBC “we will if we have to” impose travel restrictions in Leicester. At the moment they don’t want to force it, and are hoping people in the city ‘do the right thing,’ follow restrictions and don’t just drive out somewhere else to find an open pub on Saturday. — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) June 30, 2020

Mr Hancock defended the Government's "whack-a-mole" strategy for tackling outbreaks.

"The strategy is to allow for the opening up of the rest of the country, giving people their freedoms back where it is safe to do so," he told Sky News.

"But we also need alongside that to take local action where there is a specific flare-up."



Mr Hancock also said there had been "a number of positive cases in the under-18s" detected through coronavirus testing in Leicester.



"That's why we took the decision, with a heavy heart it has to be said, to close schools in Leicester and in Leicestershire, within the Leicester conurbation."