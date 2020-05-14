Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

14 May 2020, 16:18

By Megan White

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The press conference will be hosted by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

It came as London Mayor Sadiq Khan said TfL needs a government bailout by the end of the day to stop them having to cut down services.

Elsewhere, it was revealed Government measures to tackle the coronavirus crisis will cost taxpayers £123 billion, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Public health leaders have also said a new coronavirus antibody test has been found to be 100% accurate as it gains approval for use in the UK.

Follow our live updates below...

