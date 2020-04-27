GPs told to monitor children for new ‘coronavirus-related condition’

GPs have been told to look out for some symptoms in children. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

GPs have been told to monitor children for possible signs of a new ‘coronavirus-related’ syndrome that may be emerging.

Guidance was sent to doctors in north London describing “an apparent rise in the number of children of all ages presenting with a multi-system inflammatory state requiring intensive care across London and also in other regions of the UK".

The information was shared by the UK Paediatric Intensive Care Society last night providing guidance for doctors to be alert to certain symptoms in children that may be a sign of something more serious.

It said the effects had been seen in children both with and without coronavirus, but there was evidence that some had had coronavirus previously.

*Urgent alert*



Rising no of cases presenting to #PedsICU with multi-system hyperinflammatory state, overlapping features of toxic shock syndrome & atypical Kawasaki disease, bloods consistent with severe #COVID19 - seen in both #SARSCoV2 PCR +ve AND -ve



Please share widely pic.twitter.com/Bj6YHLJ8zi — PICSUK (@PICSociety) April 26, 2020

A small number of children are reportedly showing symptoms similar to toxic shock syndrome, a severe illness associated with infections, and have blood markers in line with severe Covid-19 in children, the alert states.

They may also have abdominal pain and symptoms of inflammation around the heart.

The alert was sent out by an NHS trust in London and tweeted by the Paediatric Intensive Care Society.

The alert said GPs should refer children with symptoms including abdominal pain as a 'matter of urgency'.

The alert says: "There is a growing concern that a SARS CoV-2 (Covid-19) related inflammatory syndrome is emerging in children in the UK, or that there may be another, as yet unidentified, infectious pathogen associated with these cases."

Paediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology consultant Liz Whittaker said on Twitter the matter had been referred to NHS England and Public Health England.

Coronavirus is understood to be less serious in children. The exact number of cases of the ‘coronavirus-linked’ syndrome is not known, although it is believed to be small.

LBCNews has approached NHS England for comment.