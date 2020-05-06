'Fogging guns' deployed on Greater Anglia trains to sanitise carriages

Greater Anglia trains have unveiled their new 'fogging guns' which will be used to sanitise carriages for their customers.

The company has so far bought two of the fogging guns, and have ordered three more.

A spokesperson said the pieces of equipment use cleaning chemicals which kill different types of viruses, and are a good way to clean areas which are difficult to reach, quickly and efficiently.

The machines can be used to clean trains at any depot, station or train stabling point on the Greater Anglia network.

They could also be used, if necessary, in waiting rooms, offices, mess rooms or in other railway buildings.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s Commercial, Customer Services and Train Presentation Director, said: “We are doing all we can to keep trains clean for key workers and those who need to make essential journeys.

“If a person with suspected coronavirus travels on one of our trains, the train would be quarantined.

"Once it has been released, it undergoes a thorough deep-clean and part of this process involved using the “fogging guns.

“We’re so grateful to our teams and other key workers, in many different roles, who are working tirelessly at this time to help others.”

Greater Anglia's line currently has London-connection services via Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, and runs the Stansted Express.

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak the company has has stepped up cleaning of trains and stations, especially high contact areas such as grab rails, door buttons and handles and ticket gates and topping up soap, water and toilet roll in toilets more frequently.

Greater Anglia is currently running a reduced service to help key workers and those making essential journeys travel.

