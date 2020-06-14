Grenfell Tower fire anniversary: Minute's silence held for 72 victims who tragically died

The fire claimed 72 lives and more than 70 other people were injured. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

A minute's silence was held today in remembrance of the Grenfell Tower victims who tragically died three years ago on this day.

London Mayor Sadiq Kahn announced the minute's silence via Twitter.

Three years ago, a small kitchen fire in the west London high-rise turned into the most deadly domestic blaze since the Second World War.

The fire claimed 72 lives and more than 70 other people were injured.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Kahn said: "My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones."

The Prime Minister and Labour leader have marked the third anniversary in video messages as the commemoration moves online due to the coronavirus.

At 6pm, we will hold a minute silence to remember the 72 innocent Londoners who tragically lost their lives to the Grenfell Tower fire.



My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones. — Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) June 14, 2020

Boris Johnson said the people of Britain were with the Grenfell Tower community "in spirit", while Sir Keir Starmer pledged to do "everything in my power" to prevent such a tragedy happening again.

In a video message to be relayed to a virtual service of commemoration on Sunday hosted by the Bishop of Kensington, Mr Johnson said the country was working to ensure such a disaster would not be repeated.

"We can all remember where we were three years ago today when we saw this tragedy unfolding on our screens and across the London skyline," he said.

"That night, 72 men, women and children were taken from us in the cruellest of circumstances.

"As a nation, we are still dealing with the consequences of what happened and working to make sure it never happens again.

"While those affected by Grenfell are not able to gather in person, all of us in this country are with you in spirit."

Sunday marks the third-year anniversary of the tragedy. Picture: PA

Adele, Akala and George The Poet were among the stars paying tribute on the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Adele, who is due to take part in an online memorial event, paid tribute to the victims of the fire.

She said on Instagram: "Today, Sunday, is 3 years since #Grenfell. 72 lives will be forever in our hearts", before encouraging fans to join the memorial.

The public inquiry into the disaster was paused in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and is due to restart on July 6.