Harry and Meghan's US security to be 'privately funded' after Trump's tweet

The Sussexes have now moved to California. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will use privately funded security following their move to California, a spokesperson has said.

The news comes after US President Donald Trump used Twitter to say American would not pay the couple's security costs.

"They must pay!" President Trump said after the Royal couple moved to California after leaving their rented home in Vancouver.

The Sussexes took a private flight to the US from Canada before the borders between the two countries closed last week.

A spokesperson for the Sussex said they had "no plans" to ask Mr trump's Government for security assistance, this follows significant questions over who would provide security for the couple when they stepped back from their roles as senior Royals.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the US government for security resources," the spokeswoman said.

"Privately-funded security arrangements have been made."

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

In a tweet on Sunday, Mr Trump said he was a "great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom" as he refused to foot the bill.

"It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada," he said.

"Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"

Harry, Meghan and baby Archie are now said to be living in lockdown close to Hollywood in accordance with the sunshine state's Covid-19 containment measures.

The tweet by Mr Trump comes just days before the couple are due to officially step down as senior royals - dubbed "Megxit".

Sixth in line to the throne Harry and American former actress Meghan are walking away from the monarchy for a life of personal and financial freedom on March 31.

Questions had previously been raised about who would cover the cost of protecting the soon-to-be ex-senior royals in their new global life.

Officials in Canada, the Commonwealth country the couple had originally planned to make their base, said they would not foot the bill for the family's security arrangements.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police previously confirmed it will stop providing protection for the Sussexes once they cease to be senior royals.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor the Home Office will confirm details but the bill is estimated to be as much as £20 million a year.