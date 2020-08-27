Exclusive

Harry Dunn's parents say they'd sit down with Anne Sacoolas to hear 'her side'

By Lindsey Alder

The parents of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn have told LBC they'd now consider sitting down with his alleged killer to hear her side of the story as they mark the first anniversary of his death.

On Thursday 27 August 2019 the 19-year-old was knocked off his motorbike and killed near American airbase RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

The suspect in that crash, Anne Sacoolas, remains in the United States claiming diplomatic immunity - despite his family campaigning for her to face the charges of causing his death by dangerous driving.

The Attorney General is now considering putting Mrs Sacoolas on trial virtually - or in her absence.

His parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn told LBC reporter Lindsey Alder about the possibility of getting answers from Mrs Sacoolas.

"She got told on her birthday that she'd killed Harry. So how can she even begin to have birthday celebrations unless she's stone hearted," Charlotte said.

Harry Dunn died after being knocked off his motorbike near American airbase RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire. Picture: PA

His parents Charlotte and Tim are marking a year since his death. Picture: LBC News

"We have no idea whether she's going to celebrate her birthday whilst we're sat without a child.

"She's got to be suffering to a certain degree but because she's not making any attempt at communication."

When asked if they would be willing to sit down with Mrs Sacoolas, Charlotte added: "I've never said never. I think there's always a correct time and a place for it. I think there would need to be mediators and therapists and it would have to be on mutual soil."

She added: "We've seen video footage of her driving literally a few weeks after Harry was impounding her windscreen.

"I've never managed to get my head around that one, I've never managed to understand how she could get back behind the wheel of a car.

"Well come forward, speak to us, let us know how you've managed. How do you feel?

"I wud certainly grab an opportunity to have that conversation because it's a huge piece of the jigsaw that isn't there."

They want to speak with his alleged killer, Anne Sacoolas, who fled to the US. Picture: LBC News

The virtual trial was requested by South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom In a letter to Ms Leadsom, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland QC said the "holding a trial virtually or in absentia are... being considered" by Suella Braverman QC.

He added: "I quite understand how important it must be to Harry's family, as the anniversary of his death approaches, to achieve some sort of closure.

"The suggestions you put forward for resolving the impasse by holding a trial virtually or in absentia are as you know being considered by the Attorney General, and she will respond as decisions about criminal proceedings in individual cases are a matter for her and the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"My officials stand ready, however, to assist in any way they can."

The Attorney General also responded to Mrs Leadsom's letter, saying: "I would welcome the opportunity to discuss the case with you and I have asked my officials to arrange a meeting when the House returns.

"I am as committed as you are to ensure that justice is served in this case and I have instructed my officials to consider the potential options to achieve this."

Last month a court hearing heard that a "secret agreement" permitted Anne Sacoolas to return to her home country after the crash last year.

Downing Street said ending the legal "anomaly" would mean that cases like Harry's would never happen again.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said the UK Government continues to call for Mrs Sacoolas to return to the UK to face justice.

Downing Street said: "In terms of Anne Sacoolas there is no change to our position, which continues to be that justice must be done for Harry Dunn and his family and we continue to call for the return of Anne Sacoolas to the UK."

While Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab pledged to continue doing everything he could to help the family. Mr Raab said: "My deepest sympathies are with Harry's family on the anniversary of his tragic death.

"I deeply admire the strength of his family. When I met them last month, I offered them my full support and was clear that the government will continue to do everything we can to get justice for Harry."

LBC reached out to the White House and Mrs Sacoolas' lawyers for comment but as yet have received no response.