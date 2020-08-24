Exclusive

'Scattering his ashes was harder than his funeral' - Harry Dunn's family speaks out

Harry Dunn, whose alleged killer has had an Interpol Red Notice issued for her arrest. Anne Sacoolas, 42, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December,. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Ahead of the anniversary of Harry Dunn’s death, the teenager’s parents have told LBC scattering his ashes last month was more difficult for them than his funeral.

Thursday 27th August marks a year since the 19-year-old was knocked off his motorbike and killed near American airbase RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

The suspect in that crash, Anne Sacoolas, remains in the United States claiming diplomatic immunity - despite his family campaigning for her to face the charges here over causing his death by dangerous driving.

Harry's final resting place is the family's favourite holiday spot Portland Bill in Dorset - he'd been visiting there with twin brother Niall, his dad Tim and step-mum Tracey since he was small.

Just a few weeks before his death, he'd actually talked to his dad about wanting his ashes scattered there.

The ceremony was held at the seaside town on 27th July, which was the last day he was there with his family last year.

Harry's parents told LBC it was never a question of not wanting to honour his wishes - they just didn't feel ready for many months, then their plans were derailed by the coronavirus lockdown.

Mum Charlotte and dad Tim spoke to our reporter Lindsey Alder about how difficult that day was and why they're happy to finally have a proper place to remember him.

Charlotte Charles, the mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn. Picture: PA

The case has gained media attention across the globe, with diplomatic involvement at the highest levels.

Last month a court hearing heard that a "secret agreement" permitted Anne Sacoolas to return to her home country after the crash last year.

Downing Street said ending the legal "anomaly" would mean that cases like

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said the UK Government continues to call for Mrs Sacoolas to return to the UK to face justice.

Downing Street said: "In terms of Anne Sacoolas there is no change to our position, which continues to be that justice must be done for Harry Dunn and his family and we continue to call for the return of Anne Sacoolas to the UK."

While Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab pledged to continue doing everything he could to help the family.

Mr Raab said: "My deepest sympathies are with Harry’s family on the anniversary of his tragic death.

"I deeply admire the strength of his family. When I met them last month, I offered them my full support and was clear that the government will continue to do everything we can to get justice for Harry."

On Thursday LBC will have an exclusive interview with Harry's parents one year on from their son's tragic death. They'll be taking us through their journey one year on. Telling us how they're coping, how the campaign is going, and whether they'd sit down with crash suspect Anne Sacoolas to hear her side of the story.