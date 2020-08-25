Harry Maguire asked 'do you know who I am?' during arrest in Greece, court told

Harry Maguire is facing an assault charge following a brawl in Greece. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Manchester United footballer Harry Maguire asked police officers: "Do you know who I am?" as he was being arrested, a court has heard as his assault trial gets under way in Greece.

Maguire and two other unnamed defendants have been charged with assault and swearing in public following his arrest last week on the island of Mykonos.

The 27-year-old England defender has also been accused of attempting to bribe a police officer after being taken into custody following a brawl, allegedly saying "I can pay you".

He was released from custody over the weekend and was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros.

His lawyers had hoped to postpone the trial after arguing they were given insufficient time to prepare, however they were unable to force its delay.

Once the session got under way, the court called a recess to consider several procedural issues flagged by the footballer's legal team.

Maguire has denied all charges via his lawyer.

Harry Maguire (R) has been selected for England's Nations League squad next month despite the trial. Picture: PA

The prosecution claimed the world's most expensive defender said to officers: "Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go."

During the fight, plain clothes police officers allegedly tried to intervene to calm the situation. However, the "English men" would not abate, with one saying "f***, f*** the police" before an officer was punched, it was claimed.

Maguire's lawyer Alexis Anagnostakis told the court that two Albanian men approached Maguire's sister Daisy - who fainted immediately after being injected with an unknown substance.

Mr Anagnostakis said the group called for transport and asked to be driven to a hospital, but were instead taken to a police station.

He alleged that when they arrived, the international footballer was kicked in the leg by police officers who told him: "Your career is over."

The Manchester United defender's legal team claimed Greek police officers kicked him in the leg. Picture: PA

Policeman Nikolaos Kolios, of the prosecution, told the court that two of the defendants ran to get in a van, pushing officers with their hands and legs when doing so.

The defence team claimed they were running to go and make a phone call, however the police officer said he did not witness them make one.

One officer received first aid while trying to make an arrest, the court heard, with Maguire allegedly getting angry and trying to break away due to being put in handcuffs.

The officer said Maguire pushed him hard which caused him to fall backwards and injure his back. He was treated with painkillers after suffering a leg injury and had to take the next day off to recover.

A third police officer gave a similar account of the brawl in court.

Lawyer Zannis Panayotakopoulos said the 27-year-old is unlikely to face time behind bars, despite the highest-possible sentence being up to five years.

Instead, he suggested the footballer would face a heavy fine if found guilty.

The start of the trial comes on the same day England manager Gareth Southgate announced his Nations League squad for next month's fixtures against Iceland and Denmark, with Maguire being confirmed in the team.