Health Secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

By EJ Ward

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed he has tested positive for Covid-19

Earlier on Friday Prime Minister Boris Johnson also tested positive for coronavirus and went into self-isolation in Downing Street.

Like the PM Mr Hanock used Twitter to reveal his diagnosis. He said: "Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus. I‘ve tested positive. "

Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Picture: PA

Mr Hancock said in a video message that he would be self-isolating until next Thursday.



"Fortunately for me the symptoms so far have been very mild so I've been able to carry on with the work driving forward the UK response.



He also said a "massive thank you to everybody in the NHS, working in social care and right across the board on the response".



"I'll be continuing to do everything I can to get our carers the support that they need. And I'll be doing that from here but with no less gusto."



"And then from next Thursday, once I'm out of self-isolation and I hope with no more symptoms, then I'll be able to get back stuck in and into the office where necessary.



"But the truth is that all of us can learn that working from home can be really, really effective.

He added that like the Prime Minister his symptoms are mild and he intends to self-isolate and work from home.