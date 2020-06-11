Heathrow Airport launches voluntary redundancy scheme amid job cuts warning

The airport's boss has warned of the impact of coronavirus
The airport's boss has warned of the impact of coronavirus. Picture: PA
Heathrow Airport has launched a voluntary redundancy scheme and warned it cannot rule out further job cuts as it battles to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which has around 7,000 directly employed staff, said it had agreed the scheme with unions as it battles to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

The move comes after the airport's chief warned previously that new coronavirus quarantine measures could put 25,000 jobs at risk at the airport.

The company said it had agreed the scheme with unions, which comes just days after it cautioned around 25,000 jobs could be at risk.

Chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: "Throughout this crisis we have tried to protect frontline jobs but this is no longer sustainable, and we have now agreed a voluntary severance scheme with our union partners.

"While we cannot rule out further job reductions, we will continue to explore options to minimise the number of job losses."

