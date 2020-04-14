Heathrow wants 'common international standard for healthcare screening in airports'

14 April 2020, 08:16 | Updated: 14 April 2020, 08:27

The airport's CEO has spoken out
The airport's CEO has spoken out. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Heathrow Airport wants to see a common standard on medical screening for passengers amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The airport's chief executive has said governments across the globe need to agree on the same standard for coronavirus testing on those flying.

The comments come as the airport announced passenger numbers for March dropped by 52 per cent compared with the same time in 2019.

[Follow our live blog for the latest coronavirus news as it happens]

John Holland-Kaye claimed a single system for assessing passengers' health will help demand for air travel recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that this would be an important boost to Britain's economy.

Mr Holland-Kaye said: "Heathrow continues to serve the nation by keeping vital supply lines open, and helping people get home.

"Now is the time to agree a common international standard for healthcare screening in airports so that when this crisis recedes, people can travel with confidence and we can get the British economy moving again."

Heathrow Airport says passenger demand is likely to be down by more than 90 per cent this month.

Many of those journeys were taken by Britons returning home because of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

