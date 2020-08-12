Heavy rain and thunderstorms cause travel chaos in Scotland

12 August 2020, 08:13 | Updated: 12 August 2020, 09:49

Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have caused travel disruption and flooding in several parts of Scotland.

Rail passengers and motorists were facing disruption due to the conditions on Wednesday morning.

ScotRail tweeted that due to "extremely heavy rain" and flooding on the railway, services across the country will be delayed or cancelled.

Passengers were advised to check before travelling and consider alternative transport where possible.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to multiple reports of flooding in the Perthshire area with many domestic properties affected.

Perth and Kinross Council said there were several roads impassable in the area due to flooding.

Thunderstorms have cause flooding across much of Scotland
Thunderstorms have cause flooding across much of Scotland. Picture: HeartNewsScot
Emergency services attended the scenes
Emergency services attended the scenes. Picture: HeartScotNews
Vehicles had to be abandoned after being left submerged in water
Vehicles had to be abandoned after being left submerged in water. Picture: HeartScotNews
Roads have been closed following the flooding
Roads have been closed following the flooding. Picture: HeartScotsNews

At 7am, the council tweeted that Feus Road/Marshall Place/Wallace Crescent/Crammond Place/Crieff Road/Glasgow Road and A912 at Bogle Bridge were affected while surface water was causing problems in many other areas.

Pictures posted on social media showed cars half-submerged in floodwater in streets in Perth.

The M8 motorway is closed in both directions due to the severe flooding, with travel bosses saying they have "no idea" when it will open again.

In Fife, a landslide caused the closure of the A921 between Kinghorn and Burntisland.

Police urged motorists to use an alternative route.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms for the eastern half of Scotland which is in force until midnight on Wednesday.

It warned that some places are likely to see "further severe thunderstorms", but with "significant uncertainty in location and timing".

The warning covers Central, Tayside and Fife, Angus, Clackmannanshire, Dundee, Falkirk, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling.

Almost all of Scotland is currently covered by flood warnings
Almost all of Scotland is currently covered by flood warnings. Picture: Met Office
The tracks near Glasgow are submerged
The tracks near Glasgow are submerged. Picture: ScotRail

Many flights due to land in Edinburgh are currently being diverted to Glasgow or Prestwick due to the huge thunderstorm.

The Met Office said there is still a risk of flooding throughout the day, especially in East Scotland.

Many schools in Scotland opened for the first time in months yesterday, however, last night's storms have caused disruption for many pupils, particularly around Fife.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

There was significant flooding across Scotland overnight

UK weather LIVE: serious incidents across Scotland after torrential downpours
LBC Breaking News

Major emergency services response to derailed train in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire
Currently, France has a 14-day average of 29.4 cases per 100,000 while the UK has 17.1. Spain’s rate was 27.4 around the time it was removed from the UK’s travel air-bridge list

France “on the cusp” of quarantine travel list after spike in cases, reports say
Several holiday homes fell in the landslide

Flash flooding and thunderstorms sweep Scotland with weather warnings in place across UK
Of the 1,106 reports of Covid breaches to Greater Manchester Police, 540 of those were reports of house gatherings and parties and 48 reports of licensed premises breaching the restrictions.

Manchester Police issue warning after 1,106 reports of Covid-19 breaches in one weekend
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought into Dover, Kent, by Border Force officers following a number of small boat incidents in the Channel on Wednesday

France and Britain agree £30m plan to make migrant boat crossings “unviable”

Politics