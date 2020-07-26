Helicopter crashes into Kent field after carrying out 'emergency landing'

The crash happened near Thanet, in Kent. Picture: Google

By Maddie Goodfellow

Emergency services are at the scene of a helicopter crash on the north Kent coast.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the crash happened close to the A299 near Herne Bay.

They described the scene as "under control".

Kent Police has said no-one was injured when a helicopter carried out an emergency landing in a field near Herne Bay.

Firefighters are currently on the scene of a #helicopter crash near #A299 Thanet Way and Heart In Hand Road, near #HerneBay. Thanks to everyone who has called this in, however the scene now under control and being dealt with by emergency services. pic.twitter.com/CXZU50UjHj — Kent Fire and Rescue Service (@kentfirerescue) July 26, 2020

The force said in a statement: "Kent Police was contacted at 10.05am on Sunday July 26 and notified that a helicopter had carried out an emergency landing in a field near Heart in Hand Road, Herne Bay.

"Officers are attending the scene along with partner agencies. No serious injuries have been reported. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed."