Helicopter crashes into Kent field after carrying out 'emergency landing'

26 July 2020, 12:23

The crash happened near Thanet, in Kent
The crash happened near Thanet, in Kent. Picture: Google
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Emergency services are at the scene of a helicopter crash on the north Kent coast.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the crash happened close to the A299 near Herne Bay.

They described the scene as "under control".

Kent Police has said no-one was injured when a helicopter carried out an emergency landing in a field near Herne Bay.

The force said in a statement: "Kent Police was contacted at 10.05am on Sunday July 26 and notified that a helicopter had carried out an emergency landing in a field near Heart in Hand Road, Herne Bay.

"Officers are attending the scene along with partner agencies. No serious injuries have been reported. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed."

