Woman dies after stabbing at south-east London Holiday Inn

A woman was found suffering serious injuries and was declared dead at the scene. Picture: Google Street View

By Matt Drake

A woman has died after being stabbed at a Holiday Inn in south-east London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the hotel on Bugsby's Way shortly after 10am on Sunday.

A woman was found suffering serious injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

A man - who officers believe to be known to the woman - fell from a height while emergency services were still at the scene.

He has been taken to hospital under police guard and his condition is being treated as life-threatening.

Scotland Yard said they do not believe anybody else was involved in the incident and have asked anybody with any information to come forward.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "At this early stage, officers believe no one else is involved in the incident.

"A crime scene is in place and officers remain on scene.

"Detectives from Specialist Crime have launched an investigation. Enquiries into the circumstances continue."