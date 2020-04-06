Honor Blackman: Pussy Galore actress dies aged 94

Blackman as Pussy Galore in Goldfinger, circa 1964. Picture: Getty

By Matt Drake

Actress Honor Blackman, who played Bond girl Pussy Galore, has died peacefully aged 94, her family said.

Ms Blackman was born in Plaistow, Essex in 1925 and is best known for playing Pussy Galore in the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger, alongside Sean Connery.

She also played Cathy Gale in the 1960s TV series The Avengers alongside Patrick Macnee.

In 1964 she had a novelty hit with Kinky Boots which reached the top 10 in 1990.

She trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Film director Edgar Wright described Honor Blackman as the "ultimate Bond Girl and original Avenger" in a tribute tweet.

RIP, ultimate Bond Girl and original Avenger, Honor Blackman. pic.twitter.com/D1IXN0KLIw — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 6, 2020

A message from her family said: "It's with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94.

"She died peacefully of natural causes at home in Lewes, Sussex surrounded by her family.

"She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her two adopted children Barnaby and Lottie, and her four grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby.

"As well as being a much-adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent; with an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times.

"Her numerous and varied roles included Cathy Gale in The Avengers and Bond girl Pussy Galore in Goldfinger. She is also famous for her role as the vengeful goddess Hera in the Ray Harryhausen, Charles H Schneer, production of Jason And The Argonauts and as Laura West on the TV series The Upper Hand (1990-1996). Honor's successful career has also extended into theatre including The Sound Of Music, My Fair Lady and Cabaret to name just a few.

Honor Blackman visits 'The Name's Bond' exhibition. Picture: Getty

"We ask you to respect the privacy of our family at this difficult time."

Blackman was a committed activist who campaigned for the Liberal party and later became a member of the Liberal Democrats.

She was also a staunch republican and turned down a CBE in 2002 to avoid being a "hypocrite".

Her proficiency in martial arts helped her land her role as Pussy Galore, the glamorous villain assisting in Goldfinger's plot to rob Fort Knox.