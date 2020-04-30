'Horrified' police find swastikas graffiti on protect NHS sign

30 April 2020

The signs were vandalised in Northumbria
The signs were vandalised in Northumbria. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

"Horrified" police officers discovered signs urging people to stay home and protect the NHS had been vandalised with swastikas while out on patrol.

Northumbria Police said a volunteer police officer found a number of "car park closed" signs along the coast between Seaton Sluice and Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, were attacked by vandals.

At least five locations over two miles were attacked, including a sign saying "Car park closed, stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives".

Council teams were sent out to clean off the swastikas.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "Whilst on patrol in the Blyth Road, Whitley Bay area, one of our special constables was horrified to come across two swastikas spray-painted on to car park closure signs at the car park approaching St Mary's Lighthouse."

The force urged anyone with information to send details to the Report an Incident section of the Northumbria Police website.

