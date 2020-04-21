Britain to bask in sweltering temperatures as hottest April in a years predicted

The country will bask in unseasonable April temperatures. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

The UK is expected to be hit by sweltering temperatures at the end of the week as the hottest April in almost a decade continues.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday are predicted to read as high as 24C when London will be hotter than Lanzarote and Corfu.

Britain has already been basking in warm spring weather this April with temperatures over the Easter weekend reaching highs of 26C.

But Brits will not be able to enjoy the scorching April temperatures on beaches or in parks as the UK's coronavirus lockdown continues.

Previously during the lockdown, ministers said the public must resist the urge to flout physical distancing rules to enjoy the sunshine – a message that echoed by councils and police forces across the country.

Forecasters have said the unseasonably warm temperatures are due to a large area of high pressure in the north of England making the days bright and clear.

The Daily Mail reported with a warm rest of the month forecast, April's average temperature is set to beat 2011's record 53F (11.8C) to become the hottest April since records began in 1659 in central England.

Most of the country will bask in the sunshine on both days, with temperatures reaching up to 23C (73.4F) in Wales and south-west England, 18C (64.4F) in Scotland and 19C (66.2F) in Northern Ireland.

Bookmaker Ladbrokes has cut odds to 4/5 on this week beating the hottest day of the year so far when 26C (79F) was recorded in Treknow, Cornwall, on April 10.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: "There will be a bit of fog to start the day on Thursday, but that will clear up pretty quickly and there will be bright, warm sunshine across the whole UK. This will be the same for Friday, which could be hotter in some areas.

"This is because of a large area of high pressure that is hanging north of the UK. It also helps that there has been consecutive days of clear, hot days that have kept it going."