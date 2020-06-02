Hundreds gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Bournemouth

By Maddie Goodfellow

A third day of Black Lives Matter protests have started in the UK, with a large demonstration taking place in Bournemouth.

Hundreds of people turned out to attend the protest, which follows two days of demonstrations in London.

Chants of "one world, one place, one love" could be heard from the crowd.

A protest leader told the crowd: "Black lives matter, and it is this group that are fighting against the inequality."

Another said: "It may be people saying, well my aunt says this or my uncle says this, but they're old.

"But these are the people that vote. These are the people who are complicit."

Hundreds of people turned out to protest. Picture: LBC News

Protestors came with placards. Picture: LBC News

One of the organisers of the protest told LBC News: "We are here because the injustices in this country and all countries are so unfair.

"It's not just an American problem, it is a people problem. Hopefully we have demonstrated to people today that we do care.

"We did not expect such a turn out, we only organised this four days ago and we are overwhelmed with the responses."

One person attending the protest told LBC News: "People of colour need our support, we need to use our voices to uphold their voices."

Another said: "Something needs to be done, it is a pressing issue in America but it is across the UK as well. We need to stand together in unison and speak about it and learn about it."

Six arrests were made on Monday as protestors took to the streets of London for the second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

A group gathered in brixton and later at Marble Arch in central London after George Floyd was killed by police in the US last week.

Around 40 people held anti-racist signs and chanted "stop killing the mandem, stop killing the galdem, stop killing the transdem."

One member of the group then read a list of the names of people who were killed by police in the UK.

Shortly after, a scuffle broke out between police and members of the group, with four people thought to have been arrested.

Met Police said: "At around 1300hrs on Monday, 1 June, local officers attended a gathering of people in Windrush Square, Brixton.

"At around 1350hrs, the group moved away from the area and walked together to Marble Arch.

"Officers engaged continuously with the group throughout that time.

"The group began dispersing shortly after 1600hrs.

"A number of people did not comply with police instructions, despite several hours of engagement.

"A total of six people were arrested as officers enforced Covid regulations."

Earlier on Monday, a group of demonstrators marched through the streets of Brixton chanting "black lives matter", "no justice, no peace" and "stop murdering us".

Activists were also heard shouting "Cherry Groce matters" outside the house of Cherry Groce in Brixton, where the shooting of an unarmed woman triggered the 1985 Brixton Riots.

It has been reported that police were out in force with five riot vans trailing the march, as well as a police helicopter.