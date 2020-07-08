One missing after 20-metre cranes collapses onto Bow homes

By Megan White

Residents have been trapped after a 20-metre crane collapsed onto homes in Bow, east London.

London Fire Brigade said they were working to free those inside the homes after the crane collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses say one man is being freed by firefighters, although there are currently no reports of any injuries.

The crane appeared to have fallen across the building site, where new homes were being built, and crushed existing properties nearby.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at around 2.39pm on Wednesday to Gale Street to a report of a crane that collapsed into a residential property and a building site.

Witness Bridget Teirney said the crane driver has "just made it down safely" but added that "one man, who is responding and being assisted by fire and ambulance is still under the crane."

In a statement, London Fire Brigade said: "We've taken fourteen 999 calls to reports of a crane that has collapsed onto a building in Gale Street, Bow. More updates when we have them but please avoid the area."

London Ambulance Service (LAS) said crews have treated four people at the scene, while a spokesman for the LFB said rescue teams are still searching for one person believed to be an adult.

A spokeswoman for LAS said: "We treated two of these patients for head injuries and took them to hospital and we assessed the other two patients at the scene.

"We are working closely with other members of the emergency services at the scene with more updates to follow."

LFB assistant commissioner Graham Ellis said: "Our urban search and rescue crews are undertaking a complex rescue operation and using specialist equipment to search the properties.

"This is a multi-agency response and is likely to be a protracted incident.

"I would ask people to avoid the area."

London Fire Brigade are working to free residents trapped inside. Picture: Bridget Teirney

Neil Marney, chief executive of Marney Construction, said it was not one of his company's cranes that had collapsed nor was it a crane on one of his sites.

But he said he could see the crane being erected on Tuesday from the site he was working on, saying: "My project manager on the site called me immediately and said the crane you were looking at yesterday being erected has just collapsed.

"So all I could see yesterday was the mast and the cab was on, and then I believe they started to add sections of the boom."

Unite national officer Jerry Swain said there must be "an urgent, full and complete investigation into the circumstances that led to this accident".

He added: "The preliminary findings of which must be released in weeks, rather than months or years, in order to ensure that similar accidents are avoided in the future."