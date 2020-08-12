Huge fire breaks out at Swansea University's Bay Campus

12 August 2020, 19:19 | Updated: 12 August 2020, 20:22

By Kate Buck

A fire has broken out at Swansea University's Bay campus.

Pictures and video shared on social media showed thick black flames leaping into the sky.

Plumes of smoke have been seen billowing from the central engineering building, where the first floor, second floor and roof are all ablaze.

No one has been reported inside the building.

At least five fire engines are currently at the scene.

Smoke can be seen billowing across the city, witnesses say.

Flames leap from Swansea University's Bay campus after a fire broke out
Flames leap from Swansea University's Bay campus after a fire broke out. Picture: Craig Kelly

A statement from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance at a building fire on Swansea University Bay Campus, Fabian Way.

"Joint Fire Control received the first call at 18:08 hours.

"Fire appliances from Morriston, Swansea Central, Swansea West, Port Talbot and a Water Bowser from Tumble are all in attendance.

"The fire is contained within a 3-story building, with the first floor, second floor and roof alight. No persons have been reported inside the building.

"An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place once the incident has concluded and further information will be released in due course."

Smoke can be seen from across the city
Smoke can be seen from across the city. Picture: Pat Jones

A statement put out by the University on Twitter said the fire service are currently in attendance.

The £450 million campus was opened in 2015 and is home for up to 5,000 students during term time.

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Flooding in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire in Scotland, where a nearby train derailed

Thunderstorm warnings after scorching temperatures recorded for sixth day in a row
More migrants wearing face masks and orange life-jackets were seen coming into Dover port aboard Border Force vessels on Wednesday

Using Royal Navy to tackle migrant crossings is 'declaration of maritime war' says Calais mayor
Images from the scene show a huge emergency services response

Driver and conductor confirmed dead after train derails in Scotland
THe number of coronavirus deaths has been revised down by over 5,000

Coronavirus deaths revised down by 5,377 amid counting controversy
Gavin Williamson said the system will deliver “credible, strong results” for young people

Exams system will deliver 'strong, credible' results for pupils, says Education Secretary
A level results will not be any lower than an AS level grade in Wales

Welsh students' grades 'will not be lower than AS-Level results' in change to system