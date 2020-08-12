Huge fire breaks out at Swansea University's Bay Campus

By Kate Buck

A fire has broken out at Swansea University's Bay campus.

Pictures and video shared on social media showed thick black flames leaping into the sky.

Plumes of smoke have been seen billowing from the central engineering building, where the first floor, second floor and roof are all ablaze.

No one has been reported inside the building.

At least five fire engines are currently at the scene.

Smoke can be seen billowing across the city, witnesses say.

Flames leap from Swansea University's Bay campus after a fire broke out. Picture: Craig Kelly

A statement from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance at a building fire on Swansea University Bay Campus, Fabian Way.

"Joint Fire Control received the first call at 18:08 hours.

"Fire appliances from Morriston, Swansea Central, Swansea West, Port Talbot and a Water Bowser from Tumble are all in attendance.

"The fire is contained within a 3-story building, with the first floor, second floor and roof alight. No persons have been reported inside the building.

"An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place once the incident has concluded and further information will be released in due course."

Smoke can be seen from across the city. Picture: Pat Jones

Just been sent this - fire at or neat Swansea Uni. Bay Campus#swansea #fire pic.twitter.com/7tEVher783 — Paul Grey (@paulmgrey) August 12, 2020

A statement put out by the University on Twitter said the fire service are currently in attendance.

The £450 million campus was opened in 2015 and is home for up to 5,000 students during term time.

More to follow...