Huge traffic jam on M25 as lorry tips over and bursts into flames

Thick smoke was seen billowing across the motorway as firefighters battled to control the blaze. Picture: Twitter/S/Insp 5823 Wright

By Rachael Kennedy

Huge traffic jams are expected after a lorry tipped and burst into flames on the M25.

The motorway has since been closed in both directions after the incident between Junction 6 and 7 near Godstone, Surrey.

Pictures and videos shared from the scene showed thick smoke billowing across the carriageway as firefighters tried to bring the blaze under control.

M25 Junction 6 - Junction 7 is CLOSED in BOTH directions due to a serious vehicle fire.



Please remain in your vehicles for SAFETY and as we are hoping to get traffic flowing off at J6 shortly.



Thank you for your patience and pls plan your journey. pic.twitter.com/jZtfjy5Uk6 — Roads Policing Unit (RPU) - Surrey Police - UK (@SurreyRoadCops) March 25, 2020

In a statement, Surrey Fire and Rescue said it was dealing with a "large vehicle fire" and the two sides of the motorway would be closed "until further notice".

Meanwhile, Surrey Roads Policing Unit said it had been advised the fire fight would be a "lengthy process" and the road would "likely" remain closed.

Update on the #M25 1151 25/3/2020. We are looking to release trapped traffic and we are working on this now. The Motorway remains closed pic.twitter.com/AXv9nPAi9a — Roads Policing Unit (RPU) - Surrey Police - UK (@SurreyRoadCops) March 25, 2020

It added: "We are trying to release the traffic.

"We will be doing that as soon as we possibly can. We ask that all drivers and passengers remain in their vehicles.

#M25 Lorry on fire close to M23 Junction, at least 7 fire engines at work. pic.twitter.com/RfoWu7YGBY — Kate Kibler (@KateKibler1) March 25, 2020

"If they do get out, stay with the vehicles. Don't wander off, and please remember we are in an outbreak at the moment. Keep the two-metre rule."

It is not yet clear what caused the incident and subsequent fire.