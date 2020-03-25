Huge traffic jam on M25 as lorry tips over and bursts into flames

25 March 2020, 13:11

Thick smoke was seen billowing across the motorway as firefighters battled to control the blaze
Rachael Kennedy

By Rachael Kennedy

Huge traffic jams are expected after a lorry tipped and burst into flames on the M25.

The motorway has since been closed in both directions after the incident between Junction 6 and 7 near Godstone, Surrey.

Pictures and videos shared from the scene showed thick smoke billowing across the carriageway as firefighters tried to bring the blaze under control.

In a statement, Surrey Fire and Rescue said it was dealing with a "large vehicle fire" and the two sides of the motorway would be closed "until further notice".

Meanwhile, Surrey Roads Policing Unit said it had been advised the fire fight would be a "lengthy process" and the road would "likely" remain closed.

It added: "We are trying to release the traffic.

"We will be doing that as soon as we possibly can. We ask that all drivers and passengers remain in their vehicles.

"If they do get out, stay with the vehicles. Don't wander off, and please remember we are in an outbreak at the moment. Keep the two-metre rule."

It is not yet clear what caused the incident and subsequent fire.

