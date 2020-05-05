Hundreds line streets for funeral of NHS doctor who died fighting coronavirus

Dr Saad Al-Dubbaisi died on Monday. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Hundreds of people have lined the streets to pay tribute to a local NHS doctor who died after being infected with Covid-19.

Dr Saad Al-Dubbaisi, was a GP in Bury, Greater Manchester, and was described as "giving everything for the local community".

The local NHS Trust said he died on Monday after being "very poorly" for a few weeks.

Dr Al-Dubbaisi had worked as a doctor in the area for more than 20 years.

Streets were lined with tearful well-wishers as the hearse approached the Garden City Medical Centre, where he worked.

Tributes from staff, including a tree planted at the medical centre, were laid to show their respects.

Dr Jeff Schryer, a local GP and chairman of the NHS Bury clinical commissioning group, said: “Dr Al-Dubbaisi cared for generations of the same families from his practice in Holcombe Brook for many years, he will be sorely missed by his work family and patients.”

The doctor worked in Bury, Manchester. Picture: PA

Many of his colleagues were in tears. Picture: PA

Dr Saad Al-Dubbaisi was described as "kind" and "humble". Picture: PA

Another colleague described him as “a kind, humble gentlemen who was trying to make a difference”.

“He had an unforgettable personality for whoever he touched and came across,” Dr Zahid Chauhan said.

“I was just chatting to one of the directors who was there before me and they were telling me how he used to step in at the last minute when we really struggled and someone was off.

“He was really, really well-liked. On Sunday mornings he would bring cakes and things for the staff – a really nice gentleman.

“He was really humble, very kind and a GP who cared about the wider society … he gave everything for the community,” Dr Chauhan said.

The government has confirmed more than 100 NHS staff have died after contracting coronavirus.