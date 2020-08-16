Hunt for teenagers missing at sea continues

The teenagers went missing near St Anne's pier (file photo). Picture: Getty

By Maddie Goodfellow

A search for a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man who got into difficulty in water in Lancashire has resumed.

Police were alerted to a concern for their safety after they went missing close to St Annes Pier in Lytham St Annes at about 6.55pm on Saturday.

A 15-year-old boy managed to swim to the shore and is being treated in hospital.

All three teenagers are from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire.

UPDATE: Searches for a man, 18, and a boy, 16, who got into difficulty in water close to St Annes Pier yesterday evening (Saturday, August 15th) have resumed. Read more: https://t.co/Ca0eIdCgEF pic.twitter.com/PKqOkq7HnX — Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) August 16, 2020

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: "Our HM Coastguard and RNLI colleagues searched the water well into the night. They have been able to start looking again this morning and the police helicopter will soon also join the search. We will continue to offer our support.

"If you have any information that could help the search, please call 101 quoting reference 1398 of August 15.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the missing man and boy."

Coastguard rescue teams from Lytham and Fleetwood and the coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Caernarfon attended the scene on Saturday after they received a 999 call just before 6.40pm, said HM Coastguard.

They were joined by RNLI lifeboats from Lytham St Annes and Blackpool, and independent rescue service Southport Lifeboat, together with Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service.

The coastguard helicopter is no longer on site and a police helicopter has joined the search on Sunday, HM Coastguard added.