George Floyd protests LIVE: Black Lives Matter demonstrators gather in Hyde Park

3 June 2020, 12:23

protesters
Protesters gather in Hyde Park. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Black Lives Matter protesters are set to gather in Hyde Park this afternoon in a peaceful demonstration against the death of George Floyd.

It is understood the event is aiming to incorporate social distancing in an effort to decrease the risk of coronavirus spreading.

People have also been asked to "take a knee" on the doorsteps at 6pm today to show solidarity and other, smaller protests are expected to take place in other parts of the country.

People are being asked to stand wearing red to protest the rights of black people around the world in the peaceful protest.

On Sunday, thousands took to the streets of London in solidarity with US protesters.

Follow all the latests as the protests get underway from 1pm below

