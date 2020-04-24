Identical twin sisters die just days apart after testing positive for Covid-19

Katy (L) and Emma (R) Davis. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Twin sisters who had both worked as nurses have died within three days of each other after both testing positive for Covid-19.

Children's nurse Katy Davis, 37, died at Southampton General Hospital on Tuesday.

Her identical twin, Emma, a former surgery nurse, died early on Friday.

Follow our coronavirus liveblog here

The two sisters, who both suffered from an underlying health condition, have both been praised for their excellent work in the nursing profession.

Their sister Zoe Davis said: "They always said they had come into the world together and would go out together as well.

"There are no words to describe how special they were."

Zoe said the "amazing" pair, who lived together, had other health conditions and had been unwell for some time.

Katy Davis died on Tuesday. Picture: PA

A spokesman for University Hospital Southampton (UHS) said that Katy had worked as risk and patient safety lead in child health but had been unwell for a period prior to her admittance to hospital when she tested positive for Covid-19.

He added that Emma had also worked for UHS for nine years as a nurse in surgery in the colorectal unit until 2013.

The spokesman said: "She had the same underlying health condition as Katy and had been unwell prior to her admission when she tested positive for Covid-19.

"She sadly also passed away last night and it goes without saying just how devastating and tragic this is for the family and all who knew them.

"Emma has been described as an excellent nurse who was calm and cheerful and a good leader.

"She was well liked by all and was a valuable member of the team during her time with us.

"We are supporting Katy and Emma's family as much as we can through this difficult and distressing period."

Paula Head, chief executive at UHS, said: "I want to pay tribute to Katy who sadly passed away on Tuesday.

"Katy has been described by her colleagues where she worked in child health as a nurse people would aspire to be like and that nursing was more than just a job to her.

"On behalf of everyone here at UHS, including our patients and the communities we serve, I would like to offer our sincere condolences to her family."

Emma Davis died on Friday. Picture: PA

Nearly 90 frontline NHS workers are confirmed to have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tributes have been paid to people in roles from porters and paramedics, to nurses and doctors.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for the Prime Minister, told Parliament on Wednesday that 69 NHS workers have died after contracting coronavirus.

However, the PA news agency said it has verified 89 deaths of people working for the NHS since March 25.

More than a dozen other deaths are yet to be confirmed.

It comes as the UK's coronavirus death toll in hospitals passed 19,000, with 684 new deaths recorded on Friday.