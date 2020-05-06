Ikea 'planning to reopen in 12 days' after closing because of coronavirus

Ikea is set to reopen its stores in 12 days. Picture: Getty

By Nick Hardinges

Ikea is reportedly planning to reopen all of its UK stores in 12 days' time after being forced to temporarily close because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Swedish furniture retail giant is set to lead the way for hundreds of more shops opening back up across the UK following a fall in Covid-19 cases.

Bosses are hoping to open the doors of the chain's 22 UK stores to customers from 18 May onwards, following in the footsteps of DIY and hardware chains B&Q and Homebase, it was reported today.

On Friday 20 March, the company closed all 22 of its UK and Ireland stores, saying at the time: "Ikea UK & Ireland today announced that, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing risk of Covid-19, it will temporarily close its stores to customers at 6pm on Friday 20 March.

"In line with recommendations from local authorities, Ikea had already put additional precautionary measures in place, including the closure of its restaurants, cafes and bistros; enhanced cleaning routines; and the closure of its outside playground facilities."

Customers had been able to use Ikea's online shop and place orders for deliveries.

A source told the Daily Mail: "The objective is to open from May 18 though there is anxiety about how it can be managed."

Ikea said in a statement: “For now, all our stores across the UK and Ireland remain closed.

"We are looking forward to welcoming customers back to our stores and will only do so as the situation allows, in line with government guidance.

"As a responsible company we are making extensive plans, and adopting even further enhanced safety measures, so that when we do reopen, our customers and co-workers feel safe and comfortable in our stores.

"The health and safety of our customers, co-workers and suppliers remains our highest priority.”