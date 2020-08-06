'Infantile' man who stole police officer bike given community order

6 August 2020, 16:57 | Updated: 6 August 2020, 17:15

By Matt Drake

A man who stole a police officer's bike during lockdown has been sentenced and dubbed "infantile".

Hassan Ali, 23, was one of up to 30 men seen playing a game of cricket on Godolphin Playing Fields in Slough on May 4.

Footage of Ali taking the bike belonging to PCSO William Jones went viral.

People in the video can be heard saying, "Daddy pig says go home', and 'we are making you cry,' as the officer tried to explain to them that they couldn't congregate due to social distancing measures.

The incident left PCSO Jones "humiliated and embarrassed", Reading Magistrates Court heard.

District Judger Samuel Gooze said: "The only person, in my view, who should be humiliated and embarrassed is yourself. Your behaviour was infantile to say the least."

Ali was given a six-week community order, ordered to pay £85 and has been given an overnight curfew.

Footage of Ali taking the bike belonging to PCSO William Jones went viral
Footage of Ali taking the bike belonging to PCSO William Jones went viral. Picture: LBC

The officer was responding to reports of a group of males playing cricket at the park.

When he approached the mob, believed to have been aged in their late teens and mid-twenties, they began arguing with him, using intimidating and threatening language, before one of them made off with the bike.

The officer called for backup, which had been deployed, but the men fled the scene leaving the PCSO’s bike behind.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

To trigger a “heatwave” in the UK, three days reaching certain temperatures are needed.

UK Weather: Country set to swelter amid 3-day heatwave

Undated handout file photo issued by the Lucie Blackman Trust of Grace Millane whose murderer has begun the process of appealing against his conviction and his prison sentence

Grace Millane killer appeals against murder conviction and punishment

World News

Elite races will still go ahead this year

London Marathon 2020 cancelled and next year's race postponed
Boris Johnson has said he wants workers in England to start returning to workplaces

Boris Johnson says workers 'need to have the confidence' to return to workplaces in England
Social distancing at shops in Belfast

Coronavirus R rate could be above 1 in Northern Ireland, government says
Tashan Daniel was killed on his way to a football match at the Emirates stadium

Man found guilty of murder of Tashan Daniel as he travelled to Arsenal match