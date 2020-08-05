Inquest into death of Love Island star Caroline Flack set to resume

The inquest into the death of television presenter Caroline Flack is set to resume today. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

The inquest into the death of Love Island and X Factor star Caroline Flack is set to resume today.

The 40-year-old television presenter was found dead at her home in Stoke Newington, north-east London, on February 15 2020.

Read more: Love Island star Caroline Flack said she would kill herself, court heard

At the time of her death she had been due to stand trial for assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

She immediately stepped back from her forthcoming presenting duties.

The case caused Flack's family to raise concerns over her mental state as the trial date approached, while Mr Burton urged the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to drop the case.

Flack's inquest was opened and adjourned during a four-minute hearing in Poplar, east London, on February 19 when the coroner heard the celebrity was found "lying on her back".

She was declared dead at the scene and her body was identified by her twin sister, Jody Flack.

A family lawyer previously said the television personality died by suicide.

Her death prompted an outpouring of sorrow from celebrity friends, colleagues and fans, who referenced one of Flack's social media posts from December in which she urged people to "be kind".

Flack's management team criticised the CPS for conducting a "show trial" which prompted a review into her death.

However, the CPS found the case was handled "appropriately".

Flack's mother Chris said her daughter's legal team and psychologist warned about the potential for the former Strictly champion to kill herself.

"The CPS were fully aware of these matters and the risk when they decided to continue the prosecution," Mrs Flack said.

She described an allegation that her daughter hit Mr Burton over the head with a lamp as "false".

She also said the claim was denied by both Mr Burton and Flack and "was completely inconsistent with the injury that Mr Burton sustained".

Flack's family also posthumously shared a social media post the troubled star had written but was persuaded by advisers not to publish before her death in which she disclosed having an "emotional breakdown".

She wrote: "I've been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time.

"But I am not a domestic abuser.

"The reason I am talking today is because my family can't take anymore.

"I've lost my job. My home. My ability to speak.

"And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment.

"I've been pressing the snooze button on many stresses in my life - for my whole life.

"I've accepted shame and toxic opinions on my life for over 10 years and yet told myself it's all part of my job. No complaining.

"The problem with brushing things under the carpet is .... they are still there and one day someone is going to lift that carpet up and all you are going to feel is shame and embarrassment."

Her suicide was the latest connected to Love Island, following the deaths of contestants Mike Thalassitis, 26, in March 2019 and Sophie Gradon, 32, in June 2018.

Miss Gradon's boyfriend Aaron Armstrong, 25, died three weeks after he found his girlfriend.

Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK.