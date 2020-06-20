Investigation launched following fatal house fire in Paisley

By Maddie Goodfellow

Police and firefighters are investigating a fatal blaze at a home in Paisley.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Renfrew Road at around 9pm on Friday.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said six fire crews were met with a "well developed" blaze in a first-floor property.

She added: "We remain on scene working to extinguish the fire."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue service are in the initial stages of investigating a fatal fire that occurred at an address on Renfrew Road, Paisley, around 9pm on Friday, 19 June 2020.

"Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who has any information surrounding the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101."

One woman who lives nearby told LBC News her sister was leaving the house next door last night when she saw the smoke and tried to get in to help.

She said, “She tried to get up the stairs and the smoke was just too thick. She couldn’t get upstairs. She could hear the children crying. It’s really awful.”

One neighbour told us that two of the family’s three children go to school with her kids.

She described the parents as “devoted to the children” and said the primary age boys are “lovely wee boisterous kids. Typical wee boys - fabulous.”

Another said “They’re brilliant little kids. We walked to school with them and they’d always run ahead with my little one.

“The community will really feel it. Everybody will pull together and we’ll all do what we can to support the family when we can.

"We’ll be there for them and the school will help. We’re all there for them.”