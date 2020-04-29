James Bond clapperboard helps raise £400,000 for NHS coronavirus charity

Daniel Craig (right) holding a signed clapperboard for No Time To Die, which went under the hammer to raise money for the NHS. Picture: PA

By Megan White

More than £400,000 has been raised for the NHS in a charity auction that saw items including a signed clapperboard for the new James Bond film go under the hammer.

61 lots were sold by the Bonhams auction house in aid of the NHS Charities Covid-19 Urgent Appeal, raising £405,000.

The piece of No Time To Die memorabilia - which was signed by stars including Daniel Craig, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch and Ana De Armas - raised £13,000.

A visit to the studio of artist Grayson Perry sold for £22,000, while the chance to have lunch at luxury London hotel Claridge's with actress Dame Joan Collins, her husband Percy Gibson and actor Christopher Biggins went for £5,500.

Other items on sale included a Formula One racing suit worn by six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, which raised £12,000, while the opportunity to have afternoon tea with The Crown cast members Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin raised £7,500.

Lewis Hamilton's race suit raised £12,000. Picture: PA

A Williams Formula 1 VIP experience for two at the 2021 British Grand Prix raised £22,000, while an invitation for two from the Duke of Richmond to his private track day at Goodwood raised £25,000.

Ellie Orton, Chief Executive of NHS Charities Together, said: "This is a brilliant result. We are so grateful for all the work and hours that Bonhams put into the BLUE auction and for waiving their fees, which is tremendously generous and kind.

“This is will make such a difference to the NHS staff, volunteers and patients impacted by Covid-19."

All of the proceeds raised by the auction are going towards the charity appeal.

Patrick Masson, Bonhams managing director for the UK and Europe, said: "This is a truly fantastic result and we are so pleased to have played our part in supporting the NHS staff and volunteers working so hard for us on the front line.

"We would like to thank all the generous donors for making this possible and to congratulate the winners, who now have some exceptional experiences to look forward to."