Kasabian speak out following Tom Meighan assault conviction

Kasabian have spoken out about Tom Meighan's conviction. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Tom Meighan's former Kasabian bandmates have condemned his "totally unacceptable" behaviour after he admitted assaulting his partner.

The 39-year-old former frontman was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work for the offence at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to assaulting Vikki Ager on April 9.

In a statement published on Kasabian's official Twitter page, the band said it was left with "no choice" but to ask him to leave.

The statement added: "We have all worked so hard for the past 23 years and had big plans for our future together.

"We're completely heartbroken.

"But we were left with no choice but to ask Tom to leave the band.

"There is absolutely no way we can condone his assault conviction."

Tom Meighan was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. Picture: PA

Prior to his court appearance, the Brit Award-winning rock band said Meighan was quitting the group to focus on "personal issues" and "getting his life back on track".

On Tuesday they said they had decided they "could no longer work with him" as soon as they found out about the charges.

"Unfortunately we had to hold back this information until he was found guilty in court," the band added.

They said they were "led to believe that Tom would hold his hands up and in his statement tell everyone what he'd done but he chose not to, misleading a lot of fans".

The statement added: "Ultimately, as much as Tom has hurt us all, we're not the victim in all of this.

"Domestic violence is something that can never be excused."

The post ended with the message: "See you all soon."

The band have condemned Meighan. Picture: PA

It comes just a day after the frontman quit the band, citing "personal issues" and saying he wanted to get "his life back on track".

In a further update to Twitter on Monday, he said he wanted to let people know he was "doing well" and is in a "really good place now".

He added: "Thanks for all your love and support. I'll be seeing you all very soon."

The rock group now just consists of guitarist Serge Pizzorno, bass player Chris Edwards and drummer Ian Matthews.

It is not yet clear whether the plan to replace Meighan.

Kasabian formed in 1997 before breaking through with 2006's Empire and 2009's West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum, which featured a string of hits including Underdog and Fire.

Tom Meighan appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court on Tuesday to enter his plea over the incident from 9 April.

He originally denied the charge but later told officers he could not finish watching related footage because it was "horrible".

Ms Ager is said to have suffered bruised knees, left elbow, outer ankle and her big toe in the incident described by the prosecution as a "sustained assault".

She also suffered reddening on the neck.

The court heard how Meighan had smelled "heavily of intoxicants" at the time of the assault, and resulted in a child witnessing the incident and calling 999.

Prosecutor Naeem Valli said the child sounded "panicked and afraid" when making the report on the phone call in which Ms Ager could be heard saying: "Get off me, get off me".

When police arrived at the scene, Mr Valli said the victim was found "visibly upset," while her fiancee at the time was "uncooperative and aggressive".