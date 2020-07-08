Kate Garraway says 'there is hope' her husband Derek can recover from covid-19

By Asher McShane

Kate Garraway has said "there is hope" that her husband can recover after he was put into an induced coma when he was taken seriously ill with coronavirus.

Kate, 53, has said she will remain positive for her husband Derek Draper, 52, as he lies seriously ill after he was hospitalised more than 100 days ago.

Kate also thanked well-wishers after receiving an outpouring of support from around the country. She said life is about "living and laughing" and that she hoped she would be able to have those things back soon.

Speaking to James O'Brien on LBC, she said she had been "totally focussing on the moment" to help her make it through after being "gripped with fear" due to the seriousness of her husband's illness.

She said "obviously we are hoping" that he can recover, but added "it's weeks, it's months, it's potentially years for the recovery."

Kate Garraway was speaking to James O'Brien on LBC today. Picture: LBC

Kate also praised the amazing work of the NHS team who kept him alive after he opened his eyes for the first time.

"Even when I called the ambulance, I tidied up the hall - it was only when the ambulance arrived I thought, gosh I can't believe I'm disturbing the ambulance.

"They came and did blood tests and said we need to go to hospital now. Even for the first week or so it all looked relatively positive even though we were worried out of our wits.

"It suddenly went wham and they said we need to put him in a coma now." She said the situation deteriorated overnight to a point where Derek was "hanging by a thread."

"What we've all learnt is that this isn't just a lung disease, it's a virus that affects every cell in the body."

"They say he's the sickest person they've ever treated, because of the way it's affected him. He's clear of covid but he's dealing with the damage."

She said before he went into his coma he had left a note saying "this is going to be our year" - she found it when she had packed a suitcase for him.

She also revealed Derek told her to try and persuade medics to put him into a coma because of the difficulty he was having with breathing.

She said Derek's family were "in bits" and it was particularly hard for them as they have been unable to visit him.

Kate's husband was admitted to hospital in March. Last weekend she revealed he had awoken from his coma, but she has been told his recovery could take years.

Talking about when Derek was first admitted, she said: "In that first week it looked like he was rallying. But then he was very bad, he couldn't really speak to me, he could shout things to me on speakerphone.

"He was begging me, he said ''I can't take this, I feel like I'm suffocating'', he said ''please let them put me in a coma'' and they didn't want to do that.

"On Sunday they said ''we're going to put him in a coma as overnight we think we have to do that''.

He said: ''I love you, I'm sorry I have to leave you, you've saved my life''. I think he thought I had asked the doctors to put in him in a coma.

He said ''being married to you, the children, you saved my life''.'

On Sunday Kate said that Derek had awoken from his coma, but has been told his recovery could take years.

Last month she spoke about the start of Derek's illness, saying: "Derek had a painful shoulder for a couple months, and had been taking medication and having scans'He was due to have a steroid injection, he felt unwell and was home tutoring the kids.

"I got back and said ''you don't you look right babe, i think it's the painkillers.'

"I just had this weird feeling, asked if he had a cough. He didn't, he said 'I think I've got weird sinusitis.

"I rang the doctor, I said 'you don't look great, no real feeling that it's COVID, he had none of those symptoms.

"Around the 29/30 March, I came home came in and said 'god you look ill.

"He said he had a headache, numbness in his right hand, and was struggling to breathe.

"I rang Dr Hilary (Jones) and tried to get through, he talked to Derek. He said put me back on, I think you need to call an ambulance. I said 'I can't believe I'm calling an ambulance', I was very scared."