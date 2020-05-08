Katherine Jenkins performs to an empty Royal Albert Hall to mark VE Day

Katherine Jenkins has performed to an empty Royal Albert Hall to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Thousands watched online as Katherine Jenkins sang wartime favourites to commemorate the anniversary of the Allies' victory in Europe.

The mezzo-soprano, 39, said the performance left her "speechless" and was "one of the most incredible experiences of my career.

"I have sound checked here many times before for my own concerts so thought I'd know how it might feel today, but it really was something special," she said.

Katherine Jenkins performs during a behind-closed-doors concert commemorating VE Day at Royal Albert Hall
"I'm so honoured to have been asked to do this and excited that we are making history - a first for the Royal Albert Hall and for me of course.

"I was lucky enough to be involved in the 60th and 70th VE Day celebrations, so I've seen first-hand what these events mean to the veterans and their families."

Her rendition of wartime favourites was streamed on YouTube
She added: "We must do all we can to suitably honour this momentous day to the best of our abilities under the circumstances and we hope the nation will help us with that. I hope that you all enjoy and sing-a-long! It has been a day to remember!"

Jenkins sang a medley of wartime favourites including The White Cliffs Of Dover and We'll Meet Again, which was performed as a virtual duet with Dame Vera Lynn.

Last month, Andrea Bocelli moved fans around the world when he sang from an empty cathedral.

The Italian tenor, 61, performed on Easter Sunday from Milan's Duomo, accompanied, because of the coronavirus lockdown, only by the cathedral organist.

The half-hour concert, in support of the Royal Albert Hall's fundraising appeal and SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity Emergency Response Fund, will be streamed to audiences on YouTube at 6pm.

