Man arrested after firing suspected imitation firearms off balcony in Kent

22 April 2020, 09:50 | Updated: 22 April 2020, 10:44

The man was spotted on a balcony in Chatham
The man was spotted on a balcony in Chatham. Picture: Twitter/Liam Wren
By Rachael Kennedy

A man in his 30s has been arrested after firing suspected imitation firearms off a balcony in Kent.

Armed officers and a police helicopter responded to an address in Dock Head Road, Chatham, on Wednesday morning following reports of a man seen on his balcony with "weapons".

Video captured by a witness at the scene said the man was still sitting on a balcony nearby with a "machine gun, a hand gun and a rifle".

Livestream footage showed the same man inside his apartment, who was listening to music before stepping outside and unloading a suspected imitation weapon.

WARNING: Strong language in video below

In a statement, Kent Police said it had arrested the man on suspicion of firearms offences and had seized four suspected imitation firearms.

It added: "Members of the public reported seeing a man on a balcony with weapons.

"Patrols, including armed officers, are at the scene making enquiries."

Roads in the surrounding area have since been closed.

