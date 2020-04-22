Man arrested after firing suspected imitation firearms off balcony in Kent
22 April 2020, 09:50 | Updated: 22 April 2020, 10:44
A man in his 30s has been arrested after firing suspected imitation firearms off a balcony in Kent.
Armed officers and a police helicopter responded to an address in Dock Head Road, Chatham, on Wednesday morning following reports of a man seen on his balcony with "weapons".
Video captured by a witness at the scene said the man was still sitting on a balcony nearby with a "machine gun, a hand gun and a rifle".
Livestream footage showed the same man inside his apartment, who was listening to music before stepping outside and unloading a suspected imitation weapon.
Now at st marys island a guy with a machine gunPosted by Lee Terry on Wednesday, 22 April 2020
WARNING: Strong language in video below
Chatham, Dockside shooting.@bbcsoutheast @BBCNews @itvnews @Channel4News @channel5_tv @kentlivenews pic.twitter.com/QMmDujWf9w— liammwren (@LiamWren) April 22, 2020
In a statement, Kent Police said it had arrested the man on suspicion of firearms offences and had seized four suspected imitation firearms.
It added: "Members of the public reported seeing a man on a balcony with weapons.
"Patrols, including armed officers, are at the scene making enquiries."
Roads in the surrounding area have since been closed.