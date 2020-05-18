KFC announces 500 UK branches to reopen for delivery only by Friday

KFC has announced hundreds of branches will reopen for delivery. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

Fried chicken fans are in luck because KFC has just dropped the news that it is reopening 500 branches across the country.

The fast food chain is following its rivals to reopen over half of its restaurants for delivery only by Friday 22 May, available to order on Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Its stores, which have been shut since the beginning of lockdown on 23 March, will only allow a handful of staff in at any one time in line with social distancing.

Last week KFC began a phased reopening by allowing customers into 16 stores for physical takeaway but dining areas remain shut in line with Government guidance.

It also reopened a further 100 of its 900 outlets earlier this month for delivery only, and opened the drive-through lanes at 55 sites.

The chain has been following a reduced menu since it began reopening and said it is following strict hygiene measures.

It follows McDonald’s reopening 15 restaurants for delivery-only and unveiling planes for a further 30 drive-through sites to open this week.

Burger King has also reopened 50 more branches for delivery and drive-through from today and said it wants at least one joint open in each city by the end of May.

KFC UK managing director Paula MacKenzie said: "This next stage allows us to continue to provide wider access to hot food for those who need it most, whether that’s key workers after a long shift or those working from home who need a quick, affordable dinner for the family.

“I’m hugely appreciative of our team members who have returned to work – it’s a challenging time for everyone, but we’re so glad to play our part in helping to feed the nation.”

To find out whether your local store is reopening, use the store finder tool on the KFC website