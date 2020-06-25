Lamborghini worth £200,000 crashes on motorway after just 20 minutes on road

The crashed car is thought to be worth £200,000. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

A Lamborghini supercar worth the price of a house crashed after only 20 minutes on the road, with police saying "they could have cried".

Police in West Yorkshire posted pictures of the remains of the sports car on social media after the smash on the M1 near Wakefield on Wednesday.

Officers said the Lamborghini driver stopped in the outside lane due to some kind of mechanical breakdown and was hit by a van from behind.

And they said it was only 20 minutes old.

They said on Twitter: "M1 Ossett today - It's only a car! But on this occasion a 20-minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried."

The dark grey supercar is estimated to have cost just over £200,000. Picture: PA

The dark grey supercar is estimated to have cost just over £200,000 - a sum which could buy you a detached house in that part of West Yorkshire.

There were some delays on the southbound carriageway due to the crash.

The vehicles were recovered and all lanes reopened by 2.50pm.