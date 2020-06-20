Live Breaking News

Forbury Gardens: 'Several dead' after mass stabbing incident in Reading

At least two medical helicopters were at the scene. Picture: Clair Gould Twitter

By EJ Ward

Emergency services, including two air ambulances, have responded following reports of a mass stabbing in Forbury Gardens, Reading with police saying it is a "serious incident".

Sources have said that several people have died at Forbury Gardens but this has not been officially confirmed by police.

Two people have been rushed to Royal Berkshire Hospital with stab wounds, after reports of a stabbing in the area.

Thames Valley Police said they have arrested a man at the scene, who is now in custody.

The force added that officers and other emergency services attended the scene at around 7pm.

Thames Valley Police added: "A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

"A police cordon is in place in Forbury Gardens as officers investigate.

"We are asking the public to avoid the area at this time."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said his thoughts are with all of those affected by the "appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene."

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has described the stabbing in Reading as "very concerning".

The leader of Reading Council has urged people to stay away from the town centre.

Jason Brock says police are dealing with a "serious incident".

Videos posted on social media show an air ambulance landing nearby, while a second video shows least two bloodied people being given CPR - but authorities have urged people not to share such content.

Local hospital, the Royal Berkshire confirmed they were treating patients from the incident and a spokesperson said, contrary to social media reports, the hospital's accident and emergency department is not closed and they are still taking patients.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Air Ambulance told the Telegraph: "Our guys are down there, we do have a number of resources down there assisting, working alongside South Central Ambulance Service and the police. "

"We've got a number of patients that are being cared for and treated at the moment, but that is about as much information as I have at the moment. "

"All I know is there are a number of patients down there and we are assisting as part of a large response."

There are reports of multiple people being stabbed in a park, with distressing video on social media showing four people on the floor as they are helped by medics and police.

There is a huge police presence and at least two air ambulances have landed near the scene in Forbury Gardens in Reading, Berkshire, on Saturday evening.

Freelance journalist Claire Gould, 33, who lives near the scene, told reporters she saw the emergency vehicles land on the nearby Kings Meadow as a police helicopter circled overhead.

She described hearing lots of sirens and said surrounding roads and a retail park had been cordoned off by officers.

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted she was deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading. She said her thought were with "everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene."

Police attended at around 7pm along with other emergency services.



A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said the force "has arrested a man following an incident of a stabbing which took place in Reading today."

The police force spokesperson said: "Officers, along with other emergency services were called to Forbury Gardens, Reading at around 7pm following reports of a stabbing that had taken place.

"Officers arrested a man at the scene who is now in police custody.

"A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

"There is a police cordon in place at Forbury Gardens and we would ask that the public avoid the area while officers are on scene.

"We would ask members of the public not to share images or videos of the incident on social media, but instead to report these to the police."

A Black Lives Matter protest had taken place at the park earlier in the day.

One of the organisers of today’s demo in has made a statement on Facebook: "I want to put this out for my family and friends so everyone knows myself and the organisers of the rally and everyone who attended today in support of BLM RDG are all of okay."

The National Police Chiefs' Council urged the public to not speculate or share images.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101, quoting reference 1159 20/6.