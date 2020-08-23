Last Night of the Proms 'could drop Rule Britannia' in wake of BLM movement

The annual classical music event usually finishes with the British anthems. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

The Last Night Of the Proms could drop the traditional anthems Rule Britannia and Land Of Hope And Glory because of their perceived association with colonialism and slavery, according to reports.

The annual classical music event usually finishes with the British anthems and are favourites of fans who wave flags enthusiastically.

But now they could be removed from the setlist in the wake of Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests, according to The Sunday Times.

BBC bosses are reconsidering the songs due to the perceived association with colonialism.

The Proms was established in 1895 and the BBC has run the concerts since 1927.

Around 6,000 fans watch live, along with tens of millions of viewers and listeners around the UK.

But this year will be more stripped back with reduced orchestra sizes, social distancing and no audiences.

The final concert will be conducted by Dalia Stasevska, 35, from Finland.

A BBC source told the Sunday Times: “Dalia is a big supporter of Black Lives Matter and thinks a ceremony without an audience is the perfect moment to bring change."

A spokeswoman for BBC Proms told Sky News: "We are still finalising arrangements for the Last Night of the Proms so that we are able to respond to the latest advice in regards to Covid-19 and deliver the best offering possible for audiences.

"Full details will be announced nearer the time of the concert."