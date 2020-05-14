Lifesaving key worker wins £1m on Lottery after saving cop's life

Anthony Canty, 33, from Maldon in Essex, who won £1 million in the Euromillions with his partner Katie Sullivan. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

A hero key worker who helped save the life of a police officer after he had a heart attack on a bus during the Covid-19 lockdown has now won £1 million on the Lottery.

Father-of-two Anthony Canty worked though the coronavirus lockdown helping to maintain water quality for hospitals and care homes in London.

He was travelling on a bus in April when a police officer, who had just finished his shift, collapsed.

Mr Canty said he rushed to give the officer CPR using the training he received while at work.

"We were just on our way home one evening, just talking and he just dropped down... in my lap," Mr Canty said.

The officer was airlifted to hospital and spent five days in intensive care.

The key worker hero said he told the officer, who has since recovered in hospital, about his EuroMillions win in the May 5 draw.

"He said 'good karma happens to good people'," the 33-year-old from Maldon in Essex said.

Mr Canty said he stayed in touch with the officer's partner while he was in hospital and dropped off fruit and flowers, and kept in contact after he recovered.

"I phoned him on the win and he said 'good karma happens to good people'," he said.

Mr Canty's partner Katie Sullivan, 32, said: "He said that Anthony's part of his family now.

"He said he's forever grateful as if it weren't for Anthony he wouldn't be here today.

"It's just amazing."

Miss Sullivan, who has been with Mr Canty for 12 years and is a full-time mother to their two daughters aged eight and five, said he initially thought he had won £100,000.



Mr Canty rang his partner while he was on the train into work after he checked his ticket on his National Lottery app



"I called Katie to tell her the good news but she wouldn't believe me and thought I was winding her up, so I gave her the numbers to check for herself," said Mr Canty.



"I heard her log on and then she started screaming, and said 'You div, it's one million, we're millionaires, you have to come home!'"



He took the day off work while the news sank in and they celebrated with a bottle of Prosecco in the garden before sharing the news with friends and family.



Mr Canty plans to continue in his job, which usually involves a commute by train in to London and taking the Tube, though in recent weeks he has been catching an earlier service so there is less contact with other people.



"I do know that I'm not giving up work, I like it and I'm proud of what we do so I'm definitely not giving that up," he said.



"Although I will be taking some time off when it's safe to fly again so we can take the girls to Disneyland.



"We may think about moving to a new house in the future but our main priority is to invest the money wisely so that our girls will be financially secure."



Mr Canty is the 100th high-tier National Lottery winner to be paid out since lockdown started, classed as a win of £50,000 or more.



He bought his winning EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker ticket at The Tolleyshop in Spital Road in Maldon.