Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

By Megan White

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is due to lead the government's daily coronavirus briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

It comes as Boris Johnson said to "watch this space" when asked whether social distancing restrictions could be cut to help schools to return in September.

His comments came as the Government's £1 billion plan to help pupils catch up with learning came under fire from education leaders.

Elsewhere, Britain's coronavirus alert level has been reduced from four to three.

Follow our live updates below...